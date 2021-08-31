PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $7.16 Million in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.4% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter.

IYG stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,386. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $195.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average is $181.23.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

