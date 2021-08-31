Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 113,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 99,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $154.98. 59,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $155.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $7,161,535. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

