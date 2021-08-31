Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target Cut to $5.72

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Fundamental Research from $6.69 to $5.72 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

ELYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,969. The firm has a market cap of $143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

