Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Price Target Raised to C$0.31 at Fundamental Research

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.31 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:LMR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,623. The firm has a market cap of C$24.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 94.25 and a current ratio of 96.93. Lomiko Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.