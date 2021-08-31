Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI remained flat at $$0.16 on Tuesday. 18,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,061. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get Digital Asset Monetary Network alerts:

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a Public Accelerator-Incubator. It invests in, develops, and acquires disruptive and innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company was founded on April 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Riverdale, NY.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.