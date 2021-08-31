Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DATI remained flat at $$0.16 on Tuesday. 18,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,061. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
