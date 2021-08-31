Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declines By 19.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. 28,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,630. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FINV. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

