Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the July 29th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR remained flat at $$23.94 on Tuesday. 6,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Meritor has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

