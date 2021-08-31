QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,632,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $662,098,000 after buying an additional 282,715 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $226,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,962,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

