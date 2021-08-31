Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Rises By 23.9%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 3,470,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,978. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

