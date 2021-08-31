Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $42.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,646. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

