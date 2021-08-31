Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,930 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 261,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 287.1% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

