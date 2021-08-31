First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 38.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock valued at $358,439,832 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,914.78. The company had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,929.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,685.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,405.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.