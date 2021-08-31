-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 344,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after buying an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 39,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

