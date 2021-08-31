Brokerages Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.95 Million

Analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to post $54.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $223.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $224.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $267.62 million, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $269.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSKD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Riskified has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

RSKD traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 18,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,605. Riskified has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $33.33.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

