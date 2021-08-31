Swiss National Bank Purchases 143,193 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,361,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143,193 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $469,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus raised their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.48. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

