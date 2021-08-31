PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,167,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $334,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 352,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $260.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

