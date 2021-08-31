Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $385.00 at Bank of America

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $480.00 to $385.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.91.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $54.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.73. The stock had a trading volume of 916,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,314. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.21. The company has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

