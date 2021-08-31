The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

The Berkeley Group stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $5.2278 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

