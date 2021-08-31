Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

