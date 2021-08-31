Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Drops By 21.3%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bioasis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

