Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the July 29th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 98.5 days.

Shares of BADFF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. 3,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

BADFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.50 to C$34.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

