Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $97.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

STX stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. 40,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 133,829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 111,772 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

