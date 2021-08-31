Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.32 million and the highest is $150.68 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

