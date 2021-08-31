Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,017. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.