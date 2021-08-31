DeFiSocial Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFSOCIALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFiSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.