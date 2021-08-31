Swiss National Bank Has $3.41 Billion Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,808,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,168 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of Facebook worth $3,410,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total value of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

