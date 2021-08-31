Clarius Group LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, reaching $322.70. The stock had a trading volume of 58,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $327.44. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

