Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.79

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$69.79 and last traded at C$69.68, with a volume of 185941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.91.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.94 billion and a PE ratio of 48.57.

In other Open Text news, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000. Also, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.84, for a total value of C$5,088,845.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,258,965.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,745 shares of company stock valued at $6,468,546.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

