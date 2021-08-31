Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 6% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 128,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,606,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 815,578 shares of company stock worth $2,915,783. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

