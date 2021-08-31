Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $13.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

IVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

