Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Short Interest Update

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the July 29th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nucor stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 86,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,600. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

