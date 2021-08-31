DA Davidson Increases Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $275.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $255.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.32. 3,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.21. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $239.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.