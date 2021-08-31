Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 397 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $12,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 17,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,377. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 362,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

