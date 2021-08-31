Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £1,595 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,440 ($18.81). The stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,507. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 637.86 ($8.33) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £765.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

