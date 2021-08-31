Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Andrew Coombs Buys 11,786 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Coombs sold 300,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30).

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Coombs acquired 7,385 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

LON SRE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 124.80 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.32. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.40 ($1.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Sirius Real Estate

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.