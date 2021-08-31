Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

SIEGY traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $63.52 and a 12 month high of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

