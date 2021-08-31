$0.24 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,706 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

