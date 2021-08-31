Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth about $333,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.