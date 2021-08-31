Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $381,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $377.04. 35,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

