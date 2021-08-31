Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $35.75 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,048 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $662.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.71. The firm has a market cap of $315.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $667.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.