Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 148 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.7% in the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.51. 216,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

