Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $767,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 526.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 529,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,020,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.