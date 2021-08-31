VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $2.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEON. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of VEON stock remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 176,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in VEON by 100.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

