VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives $2.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.14.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VEON. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
Shares of VEON stock remained flat at $$2.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 176,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at $1,825,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 31.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $525,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter valued at about $9,055,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in VEON by 100.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
