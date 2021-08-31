PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 61,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

