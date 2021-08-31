Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $168,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. The firm has a market cap of $450.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

