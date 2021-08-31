Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 754,157 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754,157 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCMI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

