Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,270 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK traded down $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $944.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,517. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $893.00 and a 200-day moving average of $830.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

