CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. 407,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.