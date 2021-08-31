KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total transaction of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.09. 12,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,967. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.