Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €167.71 ($197.31).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €62.14 ($73.11). The stock had a trading volume of 114,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.42. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a 1-year high of €127.13 ($149.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

